Guoquan Food Expands H Share Market Circulation

May 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H (HK:2517) has released an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced its plans to convert approximately 0.4133% of its total share capital, held by Moutai (Guizhou) Investment Fund Partnership, into H Shares for full circulation on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In line with this, the company’s board has approved amendments to the Articles of Association to reflect the updated share capital structure following the conversion. This strategic move aims to enhance liquidity and shareholder value by allowing more shares to be traded on the open market.

