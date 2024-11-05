News & Insights

Guoquan Food Announces H Share Buyback Plan

November 05, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H (HK:2517) has released an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase up to HK$100 million worth of its H Shares from the open market, with the aim of demonstrating confidence in its business prospects and enhancing shareholder value. The share buyback will be conducted under a previously granted mandate, with repurchases subject to market conditions and the board’s discretion. This move reflects the company’s belief that its current share price does not adequately represent its intrinsic value and growth potential.

