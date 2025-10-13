GuoLine Advisory Sells Off 22,900 KLAC Shares Worth $21.4 Million

Key Points

Sold 22,900 shares of KLA Corporation; estimated transaction value of $21.36 million

Post-trade stake: 29,600 shares held as of September 30, 2025, valued at $31.93 million

KLA now accounts for 3.2% of the fund’s AUM as of the third quarter of 2025, which places it outside the fund's top ten holdings

On Oct. 7, 2025, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the third quarter of 2025 that it sold 22,900 shares of KLA Corporation, an estimated $21.36 million transaction.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Oct. 7, 2025, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd reduced its position in KLA Corporation(NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22,900 shares in the third quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was $21.4 million, based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The fund now holds 29,600 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $31.93 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

GuoLine’s sale brings its KLA stake to 3.2% of reportable AUM as of the third quarter of 2025, down from 5% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $124.77 million (12.4% of AUM)

GOOGL: $120.58 million (12.0% of AUM)

AAPL: $94.65 million (9.4% of AUM)

AMZN: $62.73 million (6.3% of AUM)

ZS: $57.25 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of Oct. 13, 2025, shares of KLA Corporation were priced at $1,139.71. The stock is up 56% YTD through Oct. 13, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 43 percentage points during the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $12.16 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.06 billion Dividend Yield 0.72% Price (as of market close Oct. 6, 2025) $1,139.71

Company snapshot

Offers process control, yield management, inspection, and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, including wafer inspection, reticle inspection, and PCB/display inspection systems.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced inspection and metrology equipment, software solutions, and related services that support semiconductor manufacturing and quality control processes.

Serves global semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and electronics producers seeking to enhance yield and process efficiency in high-volume manufacturing environments.

KLA Corporation is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor industry, with a strong focus on advanced inspection and metrology technologies. The company leverages decades of expertise to support customers in achieving higher yields and improved manufacturing efficiency.

Foolish take

GuoLine Advisory recently sold off $21.4 million worth of KLA Corporation shares, which probably means it's just rebalancing its portfolio after a fantastic year for the semiconductor equipment company. Even with that sale, GuoLine still holds almost $32 million in KLA, hinting that it's still pretty confident and bullish about the company's future. The stock itself has had an amazing run, jumping 56% this year through Oct. 13, easily beating the S&P 500's 13% gain over the same period.

KLA's strength comes from its crucial role in the semiconductor industry. Their inspection and metrology tools are essential for chipmakers to spot flaws and boost manufacturing efficiency–these technologies may become even more vital as chips get smaller and more intricate. With a history of consistent cash flow and smart execution, KLA has shown it can handle the ups and downs of the semiconductor world.

For investors, GuoLine's move illustrates how some funds will take profits after a big rally, but still keep a foot in the door with a high-quality business. KLA continues to be one of the most reliable performers in the chip equipment sector, driven by the ongoing demand for advanced manufacturing solutions.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing their U.S. equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value or portfolio weight.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Process control: Technologies or systems used to monitor and optimize manufacturing processes for efficiency and quality.

Yield management: Strategies or tools used to maximize output or profitability, often by improving manufacturing efficiency or product quality.

Inspection and metrology: Inspection checks products for defects; metrology measures physical characteristics to ensure manufacturing accuracy.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): A company that produces parts or equipment that may be marketed by another manufacturer.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Zscaler. Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

