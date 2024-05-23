Guolian Securities Announces Final Dividend Details

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1456) has released an update.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has announced an update regarding its final dividend for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with a payout of RMB 1.42 per 10 shares, approved by shareholders on 19 June 2024. Key dates include an ex-dividend date of 25 June 2024 and a dividend payment date set for 08 August 2024. The announcement also details withholding tax rates for non-resident individual shareholders, primarily set at 10%, with provisions for those from countries with differing tax agreements.

