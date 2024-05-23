News & Insights

Stocks

Guolian Securities Announces Final Dividend Details

May 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1456) has released an update.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has announced an update regarding its final dividend for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with a payout of RMB 1.42 per 10 shares, approved by shareholders on 19 June 2024. Key dates include an ex-dividend date of 25 June 2024 and a dividend payment date set for 08 August 2024. The announcement also details withholding tax rates for non-resident individual shareholders, primarily set at 10%, with provisions for those from countries with differing tax agreements.

For further insights into HK:1456 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.