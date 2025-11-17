Guolian Minsheng Securities Co. (SEHK:1456) Price Target Increased by 12.92% to 7.92

The average one-year price target for Guolian Minsheng Securities Co. (SEHK:1456) has been revised to HK$7.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.92% from the prior estimate of HK$7.02 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.99 to a high of HK$9.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.29% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.73 / share.

Guolian Minsheng Securities Co. Maintains 1.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guolian Minsheng Securities Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1456 is 0.04%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.71% to 4,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,914K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1456 by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 836K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1456 by 22.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 260K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 190.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1456 by 50.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

