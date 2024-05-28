News & Insights

GuocoLand Unit Bolsters Stake in Tower REIT

May 28, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

GuocoLand Limited (SG:F17) has released an update.

GLM Equities Sdn Bhd, a notable Malaysian investment entity, has recently increased its stake in Tower Real Estate Investment Trust by acquiring 102,779,550 units. The transaction, dated 24 May 2024, has bolstered GLM Equities’ direct interest in the Trust, resulting in a total holding of 163,548,350 units post-acquisition. This significant investment move, part of a rights issue by Tower Real Estate Investment Trust, reflects GLM’s strategic positioning within the real estate investment sector.

