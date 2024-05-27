GuocoLand Subsidiary Prices S$180M Notes Offering

GuocoLand Limited (SG:F17) has released an update.

GuocoLand Limited has announced the pricing of S$180 million 4.05% notes due in 2027 through its subsidiary GLL IHT Pte. Ltd., under a S$3 billion medium-term note program. The notes, guaranteed by GuocoLand, will bear semi-annual interest and are set to finance the company’s working capital and corporate needs. They will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

