GuocoLand Subsidiary Prices S$180M Notes Offering

May 27, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

GuocoLand Limited (SG:F17) has released an update.

GuocoLand Limited has announced the pricing of S$180 million 4.05% notes due in 2027 through its subsidiary GLL IHT Pte. Ltd., under a S$3 billion medium-term note program. The notes, guaranteed by GuocoLand, will bear semi-annual interest and are set to finance the company’s working capital and corporate needs. They will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

