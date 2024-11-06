Gunze Reports Profit Growth and Positive Outlook

Gunze (JP:3002) has released an update.

Gunze Limited reported a rise in net sales and profits for the first half of 2024, with a 3.3% increase in net sales and an 11.3% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also anticipates a significant growth in profits for the fiscal year ending March 2025, forecasting a 46.8% increase in profit attributable to owners. Despite a slight decline in their capital adequacy ratio, Gunze remains optimistic about future financial performance.

For further insights into JP:3002 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.