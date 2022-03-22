Gunvor traded volumes lower in extreme markets, open to partner - CEO

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published

Global commodities trader Gunvor Group is looking for partners to help expand the business, including a capital injection, at a time when traders have to pass on deals because of extreme price rallies and volatility, its chief executive said.

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Gunvor Group is looking for partners to help expand the business, including a capital injection, at a time when traders have to pass on deals because of extreme price rallies and volatility, its chief executive said.

"I have been spending the last 3-4 years buying up shares, for one simple reason, I believe in the company so I'm not in market to sell out," Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"We are open to form an alliance to increase the size of the company. It would be desirable to have additional equity."

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More