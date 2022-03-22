Gunvor traded volumes lower in extreme markets, open to partner - CEO

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Gunvor Group is looking for partners to help expand the business, including a capital injection, at a time when traders have to pass on deals because of extreme price rallies and volatility, its chief executive said.

"I have been spending the last 3-4 years buying up shares, for one simple reason, I believe in the company so I'm not in market to sell out," Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"We are open to form an alliance to increase the size of the company. It would be desirable to have additional equity."

