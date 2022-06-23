Gunvor seeks Jones Act waiver to deliver 13 mln glns of gasoline to US - document

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Gunvor SA, one of the world's largest independent commodity traders, has requested a waiver to allow it to deliver about 13 million gallons of gasoline to the United States, where a supply crunch has pushed pump prices to record highs, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The waiver would allow the vessel to become in compliance with the Jones Act, which requires that blending onboard a vessel in a foreign port does not result in a new and different product, the document said. Gunvor blended gasoline blendstocks onboard the vessel in Europe to create a finished product, instead of in shore tanks.

The vessel, called the BW Egret, is sitting off the U.S. East Coast, and last came from Amsterdam, according to Refinitiv Eikon shiptracking data. It could deliver the gasoline cargo to the United States in the next 24-48 hours if the waiver is granted, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It was not clear whether the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will grant the waiver request.

Gunvor and the Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

