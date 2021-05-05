Gunvor posts record trading despite revenue falling by a third

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published

Gunvor Group had its best trading year yet in 2020 after all desks performed well, driven in part by volatility in energy markets triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, though the energy trader sustained significant refining impairments.

By Julia Payne

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group had its best trading year yet in 2020 after all desks performed well, driven in part by volatility in energy markets triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, though the energy trader sustained significant refining impairments.

The company's gross profits were $1.66 billion, while revenue fell to $50 billion from $75 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More