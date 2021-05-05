Gunvor posts record trading despite revenue falling by a third

By Julia Payne

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group had its best trading year yet in 2020 after all desks performed well, driven in part by volatility in energy markets triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, though the energy trader sustained significant refining impairments.

The company's gross profits were $1.66 billion, while revenue fell to $50 billion from $75 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.