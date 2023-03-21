Gunvor CEO expects oil price to move higher towards year end

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - The CEO of energy trader Gunvor said he expected oil prices to move higher towards the end of the year as rising Chinese demand tightens oil balances further.

Speaking at the FT Commodities Global Summit, Torbjorn Tornqvist said he didn't see much demand growth coming from outside of China.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.