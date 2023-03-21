Gunvor CEO expects oil price to move higher towards year end

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - The CEO of energy trader Gunvor said he expected oil prices to move higher towards the end of the year as rising Chinese demand tightens oil balances further.

Speaking at the FT Commodities Global Summit, Torbjorn Tornqvist said he didn't see much demand growth coming from outside of China.

