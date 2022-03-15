US Markets

Gunshots interrupt Chile interior minister's visit to restive region, police say

Chilean Interior Minister Izkia Siches's visit to the restive southern region of Araucania was interrupted by gunshots near her motorcade on Tuesday, forcing her to temporarily shelter in a police station, a police spokesman said.

Police confirmed to Reuters that there were gunshots near the motorcade but could not confirm if the motorcade was hit or targeted. Siches, sworn in just last Friday, was later shown on local television leaving the police station.

Police confirmed to Reuters that there were gunshots near the motorcade but could not confirm if the motorcade was hit or targeted. Siches, sworn in just last Friday, was later shown on local television leaving the police station.

Siches's visit was to start dialogue to address conflicts in Araucania between authorities and local Mapuche indigenous groups. Araucania is under an official state of emergency due to violence and regular attacks.

