Gunshots fired at holiday parade in Wisconsin -local CBS affiliate

Adds report of vehicle

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gunshots were fired at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, local CBS affiliate Channel 58 reported, citing multiple witnesses.

A vehicle sped through the parade, injuring several people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm reports of the incident in Waukesha, which is about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.