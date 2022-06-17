GUNR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the GUNR ETF (Symbol: GUNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.92, changing hands as low as $40.77 per share. GUNR shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.645 per share, with $49.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.61.

