GUNR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GUNR ETF (Symbol: GUNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.81, changing hands as high as $40.95 per share. GUNR shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.19 per share, with $46.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.81.

