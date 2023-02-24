GUNR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GUNR

In trading on Friday, shares of the GUNR ETF (Symbol: GUNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.46, changing hands as low as $42.18 per share. GUNR shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $36.04 per share, with $49.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.25.

