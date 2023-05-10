Gunosy (TYO:6047) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 612.00

The average one-year price target for Gunosy (TYO:6047) has been revised to 612.00 / share. This is an decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 918.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from the latest reported closing price of 577.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gunosy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6047 is 0.00%, a decrease of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.