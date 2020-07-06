Gunmen shoot dead prominent Iraqi analyst and advisor - officials
(Adds details, background)
BAGHDAD, July 6 (Reuters) - Gunmen in Baghdad killed a well-known former government advisor and political analyst near his home on Monday, government officials, police sources and medics said.
The government officials described the killing of Hisham al-Hashemi, who had written about politics, Islamic State and the role of Iran-backed militias in Iraq as a targeted killing but did not point the finger at any particular group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Hashemi's killing.
Police sources said two gunmen on a motorbike shot him outside his house in the Zayouna district in eastern Baghdad.
Hashemi, who was well-connected with politicians, activists and paramilitary officials, worked as an advisor to former prime minister Haider al-Abadi and informally with the government of current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a government official said. (Reporting by John Davison) ((amina.ismail@thomsonreuters.com; +20 2 2394 8114;)) Keywords: IRAQ SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1)
