World Markets

Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

Contributors
Abdi Sheikh Reuters
Feisal Omar Reuters
Published

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalia's Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.

By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalia's Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.

Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooye's police commander, told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing in the district which is 25km (15 miles) outside the capital Mogadishu.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate condemned the murder and called for a quick investigation.

"We call on the Somali Federal government and local authorities to ... bring the killers to justice,” said the syndicate's secretary general, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((andrew.heavens@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular