Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church

Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.

It was yet clear who was responsible. The government confirmed the deaths in a statement but did not say that the attack occurred in a church.

