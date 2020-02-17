Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.

It was yet clear who was responsible. The government confirmed the deaths in a statement but did not say that the attack occurred in a church.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, writing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini, editing by Edward McAllister)

((Anna.Pujol-Mazzini@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 432 22 26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.