Gunmen kill 19 people at party in Mexico, more injured

March 28 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed 19 people in an attack on a clandestine party in western Mexico on Sunday, state prosecutors said, and several other people were hospitalized.

The shooting took place in Zinapecuaro in the state of Michoacan, long plagued by rival gangs fighting for control of drug routes as well as extortion of farmers.

(Reporting by Reuters)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.