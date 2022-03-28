US Markets

Gunmen kill 19 people at party in Mexico, more injured

Gunmen killed 19 people in an attack on a clandestine party in western Mexico on Sunday, state prosecutors said, and several other people were hospitalized.

The shooting took place in Zinapecuaro in the state of Michoacan, long plagued by rival gangs fighting for control of drug routes as well as extortion of farmers.

