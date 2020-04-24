Gunman started Canada's worst mass shooting after his girlfriend fled

By then the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, had killed 13 people in Portapique. Disguised in a police uniform and driving a fake police car, Wortman went on to kill nine more on Sunday morning.

The Friday news conference provided the first detailed account of a shooting spree that lasted at least 13 hours. RCMP officers shot Wortman dead at a gas station about 90 km (60 miles) from Portapique, but not before Wortman wounded one RCMP officer and killed another.

On Sunday, he also randomly killed one woman who was out for a Sunday morning walk, and he used the fake police cruiser to pull over and shoot and kill one person. He also stopped at the home of a woman he knew, murdered her, and took her car.

It was the woman who was assaulted and escaped into the woods who told police that he was impersonating a police officer and had a fully marked replica cop car, and who said he "was in possession of several firearms that included pistols and long guns", Campbell said.

"I've been a police officer for almost 30 years now and I can't imagine any more horrific a set of circumstances, when you're trying to search for someone that looks like you," Campbell said, referring to Wortman's impersonation of an RCMP officer.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by David Gregorio)

