News & Insights

Companies

Gunman kills two at Moldova's main airport before being arrested - police

June 30, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Alexander Tanas for Reuters ->

Adds details

CHISINAU, June 30 (Reuters) - A foreign national shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport on Friday after being denied entry into the country, police and the interior ministry said.

Police detained the man after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, the east European country's largest airport.

"At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," police said on Facebook.

Police said flights would resume after a brief delay.

A police source said the arriving passenger had flown in from Turkey and that he had used a firearm against border guards.

Moldova's Newsmaker website cited unnamed officials saying the man had seized a gun from a border police officer after being taken to an area to be barred entry.

The report said he had then opened fire.

Moldova, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has a population of 2.6 million and is pushing to join the European Union. It lies between Romania and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesOilCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.