Gunman exits Lebanon bank, ending hostage situation

A Lebanese man who had held six people hostage at gunpoint inside a commercial bank in Beirut for around six hours exited the bank on Thursday evening, a Reuters journalist said.

He lifted his hands in salute as he exited the bank accompanied by security forces. No hostages appeared to be harmed, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

