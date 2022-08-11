Gunman exits Lebanon bank, ending hostage situation

BEIRUT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Lebanese man who had held six people hostage at gunpoint inside a commercial bank in Beirut for around six hours exited the bank on Thursday evening, a Reuters journalist said.

He lifted his hands in salute as he exited the bank accompanied by security forces. No hostages appeared to be harmed, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

