Gunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

MOGADISHU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as al Shabaab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which aims to topple the central government and impose its severe interpretation of Islamic law, carries out frequent attacks against the government, including attacking a minibus carrying election delegates last week.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points," Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.

"Our security defeated the enemy."

There were no immediate details on casualties. Police would provide more details on the attacks, the minister said.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabaab.

