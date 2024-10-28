News & Insights

Stocks

Gullewa Limited Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 30, 2024. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial report for the year ending June 2024 and the re-election of Mr. Kevin Howland-Rose as a Director. Shareholders are advised to review these matters and seek professional advice regarding their votes.

For further insights into AU:GUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.