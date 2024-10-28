Gullewa Limited Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 30, 2024. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial report for the year ending June 2024 and the re-election of Mr. Kevin Howland-Rose as a Director. Shareholders are advised to review these matters and seek professional advice regarding their votes.

For further insights into AU:GUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.