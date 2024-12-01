Gullewa Limited Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has announced the issuance of 600,000 unquoted equity securities with an option strike price of 7.7 cents, set to expire on November 22, 2029. This move signifies the company’s strategic financial maneuvering to potentially enhance its capital structure. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects Gullewa’s approach to leverage market opportunities.

