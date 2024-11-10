News & Insights

Gullewa Limited Issues 1 Million New Shares

November 10, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move marks a significant step for the company, potentially attracting investor interest and impacting stock performance. As Gullewa expands its share base, market watchers will be keenly observing its influence on the company’s market dynamics.

