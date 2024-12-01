Gullewa Limited Director Expands Options Portfolio

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.
Gullewa Limited’s director, Kevin Howland-Rose, has increased his stake by acquiring 600,000 additional options, bringing his total holdings to 200,000 shares and various options expiring between 2027 and 2029. This move reflects potential strategic positioning within the company, appealing to investors keeping an eye on director activities in the stock market.
