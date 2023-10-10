News & Insights

Gulf's biggest lender QNB reports nearly 8% rise in Q3 earnings

October 10, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the biggest Gulf bank by assets, reported a nearly 8% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by loan growth.

Net profit attributable to QNB's equity holders in the three months to the end of September was 4.27 billion riyals ($1.17 billion), up from 3.97 billion a year earlier.

Gulf banks are reaping windfalls from charging clients higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in stubborn inflation.

In a note to clients, analysts at EFG Hermes said QNB results beat its estimate of 3.81 billion riyals by 12%, on higher than expected margins, fee and foreign exchange income and lower than expected provisioning costs.

The bank had 1.186 trillion riyals in total assets at the end of September, up 4% from a year earlier, QNB reported in an earnings filing.

Loans and advances rose 7% to 815 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.6465 Qatar riyals)

