Gulf's biggest lender QNB reports nearly 8% rise in Q3 earnings

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the biggest Gulf bank by assets, reported a nearly 8% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by loan growth.

Net profit attributable to QNB's equity holders in the three months to the end of September was 4.27 billion riyals ($1.17 billion) riyals, up from 3.97 billion a year earlier.

The bank had 1.186 trillion riyals in total assets at the end of September, up 4% from a year earlier, QNB reported in an earnings filing.

Loans and advances rose 7% to 815 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.6465 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

