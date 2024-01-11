News & Insights

Gulf's biggest bank QNB reports 8% rise in full-year net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

January 11, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

Adds fourth-quarter result in paragraph 2, total assets in paragraph 5

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA (QNB), the biggest Gulf bank by assets, on Thursday reported an 8% rise in full-year net profit to 15.5 billion riyals ($4.14 billion), citing a "robust and consistent performance".

Net profit attributable to QNB's equity holders in the fourth quarter was 3.6 billion riyals, according to Reuters' calculations, up from around 3.3 billion a year earlier.

Gulf banks have benefited from higher interest rates in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's moves to increase borrowing costs to combat inflation.

QNB proposed a dividend of 0.65 riyals per share, the bank said in a statement.

The bank had 1.231 trillion riyals in total assets at the end of December, a 4% increase, while loans and advances rose 6% to 853 billion riyals.

Operating income for the full year was up 11% to 39.1 billion riyals helped by steady growth "across a range of revenue scores", QNB added.

($1 = 3.7474 riyals)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

