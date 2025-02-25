Gulfport (GPOR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) reported $239.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 51%. EPS of $4.80 for the same period compares to $3.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -26.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gulfport performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average price, including settled derivatives- NGL : 30.98 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.48 $/Bbl.

: 30.98 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.48 $/Bbl. Production volume per day - Gas equivalent : 1,055,472 Mcfe/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,067,496 Mcfe/D.

: 1,055,472 Mcfe/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,067,496 Mcfe/D. Production volume per day - Natural gas : 958,075 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 974,991.8 Mcf/D.

: 958,075 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 974,991.8 Mcf/D. Average price, including settled derivatives - Natural gas : $2.99 per thousand cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.99 per thousand cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 per thousand cubic feet. Production volume per day - NGL : 11,004 BBL/D compared to the 10,777.44 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11,004 BBL/D compared to the 10,777.44 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Average price, including settled derivatives - Oil and condensate : 65.75 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.12 $/Bbl.

: 65.75 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.12 $/Bbl. Production volume per day - Oil and condensate : 5,229 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,839.98 BBL/D.

: 5,229 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,839.98 BBL/D. Revenues- Natural gas sales : $221.55 million versus $244.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $221.55 million versus $244.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenues- Oil and condensate sales : $31.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.4%.

: $31.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.4%. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $31.99 million versus $28.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.

Shares of Gulfport have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

