Gulfport (GPOR) in Focus: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher

Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of 46 – 72 cents in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen three positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Gulfport. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Gulfport currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Price

Gulfport Energy Corporation price | Gulfport Energy Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Oils-Energy sector is Apache Corporation APA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

