Gulfport Energy Slashes Workforce, Pauses Share Buybacks

Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR recently announced job cuts and suspension of the share buyback program, in line with its efforts to bring down expenses. Also, two of the company’s board members, Scott Streller and Craig Groeschel are expected to step down by the end of 2019. Following the announcement on Nov 18, 2019, the stock declined 12%.

The Oklahoma City, OK-based natural gas producer reduced workforce by 13%, in order to cope up with the current weak pricing environment. Notably, its bottom line in third-quarter 2019 declined 51% from the year-ago period's earnings due to lower natural gas price realizations.

The company has been under pressure from investors to improve stock performance. Its second-largest shareholder Firefly Value Partners, a hedge fund based out of New York, urged the company to repurchase $500 million worth of stock. As such, Gulfport Energy created a $400-million buyback program. However, due to weak near-term gas price outlook, the company recently suspended the program. The move is expected to enable the company to improve its leverage profile and liquidity.

It now plans to use excess cash to reduce debt burden. The move can strengthen its balance sheet, which had a long-term debt of $2.1 billion, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of around 36.8% at the end of third-quarter 2019. As of Sep 30, it had only $10.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Price Performance

The company has lost 58.5% year to date compared with 28.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

