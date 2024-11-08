News & Insights

Stocks

Gulfport Energy price target raised to $203 from $190 at Truist

November 08, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the firm’s price target on Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to $203 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company turned in a Q3 earnings beat but more importantly reduced its full year spending estimates, also having characterizing the cost savings as structural and repeatable next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This improved efficiency is compounded by Gulfport’s already in-process shift to higher liquids volumes, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GPOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.