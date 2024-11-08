Gulfport Energy price target raised to $203 from $190 at Truist

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the firm’s price target on Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to $203 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company turned in a Q3 earnings beat but more importantly reduced its full year spending estimates, also having characterizing the cost savings as structural and repeatable next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This improved efficiency is compounded by Gulfport’s already in-process shift to higher liquids volumes, the firm added.

