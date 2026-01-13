Gulfport Energy Insider Sells $881K as Stock Trails S&P 500 This Past Year

Key Points

A senior vice president at Gulfport Energy Corporation reported a direct sale of 4,745 shares of the company on Jan. 7, generating a transaction value of $881,087.70.

All shares were disposed directly; no indirect holdings or derivative instruments were involved.

The transaction size was relatively in line with the insider's historical median sale.

Lester Zitkus, a senior vice president at Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR), directly sold 4,745 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Jan. 7 for a total consideration of approximately $881,087.70, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,745 Transaction value $881,087.70 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,821 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1,454,471.37

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($185.69); post-transaction value based on Jan. 7 market close price.

Key questions

How significant was the sale relative to Zitkus's total direct holdings?

The transaction disposed of 37.76% of Zitkus's directly held shares, a material reduction in ownership compared to his previous post-transaction balances.

Did the sale involve any indirect holdings or derivatives?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all shares were sold from Zitkus's direct account, with no activity via trusts or options.

How does this transaction compare to Zitkus's historical selling activity?

This sale of 4,745 shares exceeds the recent-period median sell size of 3,329 shares, indicating a slightly larger than typical disposition.

What is Zitkus's remaining ownership and its value after this transaction?

Post-transaction, Zitkus holds 7,821 shares directly, valued at approximately $1.45 million as of the Jan. 7 market close.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $22.15 million 1-year price change (5.65%)

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 7 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Gulfport Energy Corporation produces and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with principal operations in the Utica Shale (Ohio) and SCOOP (Oklahoma) regions.

The firm generates revenue through the exploration, development, and sale of hydrocarbons from owned and operated reserves.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas and liquids-rich resource plays. With a significant acreage position in the Utica Shale and SCOOP, the company leverages technical expertise to maximize recovery and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

While the percentage involved here might sound large, the absolute dollar value remains modest relative to executive compensation more generally, and though the sale is slightly above his recent median transaction size, it's not out of character based on Zitkus' selling history over time.



It's also important to note that, operationally, Gulfport’s latest quarterly report shows a business still generating meaningful cash. Third-quarter net income totaled $111.4 million, with $213.1 million in adjusted EBITDA and more than $100 million in adjusted free cash flow. Management also reiterated plans to repurchase roughly $325 million of equity throughout last year while maintaining leverage at or below one times.



Gulfport shares are down about 6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain, but that doesn't necessarily signal a loss of conviction here. Insider activity matters most when it reveals a shift in conviction or capital discipline, and in this case, the signal seems far more procedural than predictive, particularly since it's coming as Gulfport Energy Corporation continues to emphasize balance-sheet strength, inventory expansion, and aggressive capital returns.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or negotiated deals.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through intermediaries like trusts or funds.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities such as trusts, family members, or investment vehicles, not held personally.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Median sale: The middle value in a series of sale amounts, used to represent typical transaction size.

Weighted average sale price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares sold at each price.

Utica Shale: A large natural gas and oil producing geological formation located primarily in Ohio.

SCOOP: An acronym for "South Central Oklahoma Oil Province," a major oil and gas producing region.

Exploration and production company: A business focused on finding and extracting oil and natural gas resources.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.