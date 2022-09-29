Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gulfport Energy (GPOR) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer had lost 8.51% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Gulfport Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gulfport Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314 million, down 17.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gulfport Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Gulfport Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Gulfport Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.5, which means Gulfport Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

