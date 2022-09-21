Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gulfport Energy (GPOR) closed at $91.86, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas producer had lost 2.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gulfport Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gulfport Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314 million, down 17.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gulfport Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher within the past month. Gulfport Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gulfport Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.01.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

