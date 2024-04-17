Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 186.83

The average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) has been revised to 186.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 176.17 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.40% from the latest reported closing price of 153.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.39%, an increase of 19.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 21,315K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 5,673K shares representing 31.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 1,066K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 34.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,009K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 85.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 628K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing a decrease of 27.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 548K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

