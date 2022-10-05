Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gulfport Energy (GPOR) closed at $97.38, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas producer had gained 1.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Gulfport Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post earnings of $5.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $314 million, down 17.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gulfport Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Gulfport Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Gulfport Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.09, which means Gulfport Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.