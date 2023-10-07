Gulfport Energy (FRA:G2U0) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 143.83

The average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy (FRA:G2U0) has been revised to 143.83 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 131.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.36 to a high of 162.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.58% from the latest reported closing price of 111.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 19.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G2U0 is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 20,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 7,168K shares representing 38.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G2U0 by 40.48% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 1,603K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G2U0 by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,028K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G2U0 by 592.05% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 602K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G2U0 by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 563K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G2U0 by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.