GPOR

Gulfport Energy Falls After Pricing Public Offering Of Shares

June 22, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) are falling more than 9% Thursday morning after the company priced the public offering of 1.3 million shares by certain shareholders at $95 per share.

The Offering, from which Gulfport will not receive any proceeds, is expected to close on June 26, 2023.

GPOR is at $98.08 currently. It has traded in the range of $60.15 - $109.94 in the last 1 year.

