Gulfport Energy Expands Stock Buyback Amid Strong Earnings

Gulfport Energy reported a substantial increase in oil production and announced an expansion of its stock repurchase program to $1 billion, emphasizing capital efficiency and shareholder returns. The company outperformed analyst expectations with adjusted net income and EBITDA, while strategic acreage acquisitions and efficient capital allocation highlight its robust financial position. As Gulfport anticipates a favorable 2025, it continues to focus on maximizing free cash flow and shareholder value through optimized operations and strategic repurchases.

