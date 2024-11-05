News & Insights

Stocks

Gulfport Energy Expands Stock Buyback Amid Strong Earnings

November 05, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gulfport Energy ( (GPOR) ) has shared an update.

Gulfport Energy reported a substantial increase in oil production and announced an expansion of its stock repurchase program to $1 billion, emphasizing capital efficiency and shareholder returns. The company outperformed analyst expectations with adjusted net income and EBITDA, while strategic acreage acquisitions and efficient capital allocation highlight its robust financial position. As Gulfport anticipates a favorable 2025, it continues to focus on maximizing free cash flow and shareholder value through optimized operations and strategic repurchases.

For detailed information about GPOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.