GULFPORT ENERGY Earnings Results: $GPOR Reports Quarterly Earnings

GULFPORT ENERGY ($GPOR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $5.58 per share, beating estimates of $5.29 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $197,030,000, missing estimates of $327,918,096 by $-130,888,096.

GULFPORT ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

GULFPORT ENERGY insiders have traded $GPOR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

POINT CAPITAL L.P. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,556,539 shares for an estimated $270,861,508 .

. JASON JOSEPH MARTINEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,618 shares for an estimated $462,216 .

. PATRICK K. CRAINE (CLAO and Corp Secretary) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $367,757

GULFPORT ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of GULFPORT ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GULFPORT ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPOR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.