News & Insights

Stocks

Gulfport Energy cuts FY24 CapEx view to $325M-$335M

November 05, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reducing guidance for drilling and completion capital expenditures to $325 million – $335 million, a decrease of 4% based upon the midpoint of the Company’s previously issued guidance range; Planning to allocate approximately $45 million to targeted discretionary acreage acquisitions, of which $38.8 million was deployed by the end of the third quarter of 2024; Reiterating plans to allocate substantially all 2024 adjusted free cash flow towards common share repurchases after discretionary acreage acquisitions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GPOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.