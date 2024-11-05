Gulfport Energy cuts FY24 CapEx view to $325M-$335M

Reducing guidance for drilling and completion capital expenditures to $325 million – $335 million, a decrease of 4% based upon the midpoint of the Company’s previously issued guidance range; Planning to allocate approximately $45 million to targeted discretionary acreage acquisitions, of which $38.8 million was deployed by the end of the third quarter of 2024; Reiterating plans to allocate substantially all 2024 adjusted free cash flow towards common share repurchases after discretionary acreage acquisitions.

