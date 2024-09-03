Gulfport Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $650 Million Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR), Tuesday announced pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 percent Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement to purchasers at a price of 100 percent of par, plus accrued interest from September 13.

The company intends to use the proceeds to purchase any or all of the 8.0 percent Senior Notes due 2026 , and to redeem the remaining on or prior to May 17, 2025.

The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2024.

