World Markets

Gulf states to keep currency pegs despite yawning deficits - Fitch

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Gulf countries, facing wider fiscal deficits amid low oil prices, are unlikely to devaluate their currencies even though defending their dollar pegs may lead to a depletion of foreign assets and debt accumulation, ratings agency Fitch said.

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Gulf countries, facing wider fiscal deficits amid low oil prices, are unlikely to devaluate their currencies even though defending their dollar pegs may lead to a depletion of foreign assets and debt accumulation, ratings agency Fitch said.

Currency pegs fix the value of one currency relative to another and central bank reserves are crucial to enforce that relationship.

Policymakers in the petroleum exporting region have long said that dollar pegs serve their hydrocarbon-heavy economies, but this year's drop in oil prices has increased strains on a number of pegged currencies.

"We foresee no change in the pegged exchange-rate regimes in Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the medium term" Fitch Ratings said in a report, but it added that defending the pegs "will entail significant depletion of foreign assets and/or build-up of debt."

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar have sufficient resources to maintain their peg regimes, Fitch said, while external financial support remains critical for Bahrain, which was pledged $10 billion from its wealthier Gulf allies in 2018 to avoid a credit crunch.

In the case of Oman, which has higher foreign reserves than Bahrain, buffers are eroding quickly and upcoming large debt repayments may undermine confidence in the peg.

Gulf states have been cutting and reallocating expenditure this year, and Saudi Arabia - the region's largest economy - has increased a value-added tax to boost revenues.

Fixing their finances through fiscal consolidation rather than by devaluating their currencies is consistent with the structure of Gulf economies, Fitch said.

"Devaluation would result in few competitiveness benefits to GCC countries given the undiversified nature of their economies," it said.

Social concerns are also likely to discourage governments from currency devaluations, as they may lead to increases in cost of living.

"Potential social backlash is a risk both of devaluation and fiscal consolidation, although fiscal policy may lend itself better to a more gradual adjustment," said Fitch.

(Editing by William Maclean)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    Jul 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular