Gulf Resources provides detailed overview of economics of bromine segment

Gulf Resources (GURE) provided investors with a detailed overview of the key factors impacting its bromine segment, specifically focusing on how changes in both pricing and volume have influenced performance. Liu Xiaobin, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Resources, stated, “As the price of bromine declined, we made a decision to protect the long-term value of our assets by controlling our sales. As utilization dropped sharply, our costs per tonne increased. However, as the economy showing signs of improvement, we are now in a position to increase our utilization. We believe this will positively impact our future results.”

